Laurie Carlos remembered

"My memories of Laurie are all of her in motion. She charged the air around her. When she left a room, there was a wake, a tremble, like the sky, milliseconds after a flock of birds have flown across it."

Scene 36: Resolved in the New Year

How do you find a New Year's resolution that may actually make your life better?

One last look at 2016

Then we shall never speak of it again.

Survival mode initiated

Stallone won't be the next NEA chair, but he's probably better than whatever the reality will be.

Today’s cover: Picking up the slack

Are Generation X leaders finally taking over the Minnesota arts scene? Who is it and what will it mean?

Jan
9

QUEENS by Martyna Majok

Join the Playwrights' Center for a free staged reading, part of the 2016-17 Ruth Easton New Play Series.

queens by …

Jan
11

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

The Tony® Award Winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny CASH, …

Jan
12

Silent Sky

By Lauren Gunderson
Directed by Anne Byrd

When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the …

Jan
12

Peter Heeringa as Michael Larson in Big Money (Photo by Matthew Glover)

Big Money

For over a year, Michael Larson devoted his life to studying the Press Your Luck! game board — he quit his job, he filled his living …

Jan
13

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Roald Dahl’s much-loved story follows the vain attempts of Boggis, Bunce and Bean to get rid of the fox who regularly steals food from their …

Jan
20

Flower Drum Song

“To create something new, we must first love what is old.” Set in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late fifties, Flower Drum Song

Sandra Struthers

S Gunter Klaus and the Story Before

Unbearable lightness of holiday theater

We admire its beauty through a picture window and conveniently forget that snow is frozen, has real weight, and can kill you.

"God Help Us, Everyone," a holiday punch

Johnny Midtown designs a holiday punch that ought to keep you in a delusional state of good cheer right up through the next GOP debate.

Santacon 2014 Times Square

Humbug, Bitches

What's it like working backstage at a big holiday show? Well, it doesn't kill you, so it must make you stronger.

What's wrong with best of lists?

What's wrong with end-of-the-year "best of" lists? Bunny Sparber has a few ideas.

A Hanukkah Menorah

Offense: The gift that keeps on giving

If you can't find the right present this holiday season, consider giving offense.

Holiday (show) virgin

Why do people go see holiday shows? Here's what the late great playwright Tom Poole had to say. For some reason, raccoons come up.

Sara Marsh

25
Auditions

49
Classifieds

276
Performers

40
Techs + Designers

“Thankful: A Theater Lover’s Guide to Empathy”

— @HuffPostBlog

Chase Kozak

Backstage at the Vienna Opera House

The problem of the unpaid intern

Gina shares her experiences trying to build a career in the Twin Cities.

By Gina Musto

Nicole Korbisch

Get your photo on Playlist’s homepage

Do you like all those big, beautiful photos on our new homepage? Do you want your headshot, design work or show promo photo up there? Great! Go to the help section to find out more about what kind of photos look best and how you can get promoted.