Laurie Carlos remembered "My memories of Laurie are all of her in motion. She charged the air around her. When she left a room, there was a wake, a tremble, like the sky, milliseconds after a flock of birds have flown across it."

Scene 36: Resolved in the New Year How do you find a New Year's resolution that may actually make your life better?

One last look at 2016 Then we shall never speak of it again. Then we shall never speak of it again.

Survival mode initiated Stallone won't be the next NEA chair, but he's probably better than whatever the reality will be. Stallone won't be the next NEA chair, but he's probably better than whatever the reality will be.

Today’s cover: Picking up the slack

Are Generation X leaders finally taking over the Minnesota arts scene? Who is it and what will it mean?