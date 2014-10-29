A writer's resolutions for 2017
Book and lyrics by Susan DiLallo. Music and lyrics by Danny Abosch. Based on the books written by Jane O’Connor. Illustrated by Robin …
For over a year, Michael Larson devoted his life to studying the Press Your Luck! game board — he quit his job, he filled his living …
Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman
Music by Alan Menken
Directed by Joe Chvala
"This horticultural horror will have you …
“To create something new, we must first love what is old.” Set in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late fifties, Flower Drum Song …
How on Gods green earth can you be both a boy and a girl?
At once hilarious and heartfelt, THE PINK UNICORN is an award-winning solo …
Marie, the young queen of France, lives in a society of extravagance and artifice. But when revolution brews, can the doomed elite help who …
Charles Campbell kicks off a series on change in the arts with a look at personal evolution.
An incomplete rundown of the leadership changes in Minnesota theater.
Since he stopped being snooty about the Fringe, a local actor discovers new ways to experience joy, ambition, and failure.
The question of Idealism v. Pragmatism considered, with song.
Responses to Václav Havel's view of the artist's job.
The care we take with writing transitions can contribute to the character of our script.
Are Generation X leaders finally taking over the Minnesota arts scene? Who is it and what will it mean?By Corrie Zoll
“Thankful: A Theater Lover’s Guide to Empathy”
