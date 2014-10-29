Scene 35: A Christmas-y setting
Becca's guardian angel tries to give her younger self some advice.
Today’s cover: Cold air, warm hearts
An old story with new twists heats up neighborhood.
We admire its beauty through a picture window and conveniently forget that snow is frozen, has real weight, and can kill you.
Johnny Midtown designs a holiday punch that ought to keep you in a delusional state of good cheer right up through the next GOP debate.
What's it like working backstage at a big holiday show? Well, it doesn't kill you, so it must make you stronger.
What's wrong with end-of-the-year "best of" lists? Bunny Sparber has a few ideas.
If you can't find the right present this holiday season, consider giving offense.
Why do people go see holiday shows? Here's what the late great playwright Tom Poole had to say. For some reason, raccoons come up.
Oh boy, 2016, where to begin? What a dumpster fire of medical waste you were! But we made it. Madde Gibba and Emily Schmidt present their …
The Tony® Award Winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny CASH, …
Gina shares her experiences trying to build a career in the Twin Cities.By Gina Musto
“Thankful: A Theater Lover’s Guide to Empathy”
