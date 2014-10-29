"My memories of Laurie are all of her in motion. She charged the air around her. When she left a room, there was a wake, a tremble, like the sky, milliseconds after a flock of birds have flown across it."
Scene 36: Resolved in the New Year
How do you find a New Year's resolution that may actually make your life better?
Today’s cover: Picking up the slack
Are Generation X leaders finally taking over the Minnesota arts scene? Who is it and what will it mean?
Jan
9
Join the Playwrights' Center for a free staged reading, part of the 2016-17 Ruth Easton New Play Series.
queens by …
Jan
11
The Tony® Award Winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny CASH, …
Jan
12
By Lauren Gunderson
Directed by Anne Byrd
When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the …
Jan
12
For over a year, Michael Larson devoted his life to studying the Press Your Luck! game board — he quit his job, he filled his living …
Jan
13
Roald Dahl’s much-loved story follows the vain attempts of Boggis, Bunce and Bean to get rid of the fox who regularly steals food from their …
Jan
20
“To create something new, we must first love what is old.” Set in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late fifties, Flower Drum Song …
We admire its beauty through a picture window and conveniently forget that snow is frozen, has real weight, and can kill you.
Johnny Midtown designs a holiday punch that ought to keep you in a delusional state of good cheer right up through the next GOP debate.
What's it like working backstage at a big holiday show? Well, it doesn't kill you, so it must make you stronger.
What's wrong with end-of-the-year "best of" lists? Bunny Sparber has a few ideas.
If you can't find the right present this holiday season, consider giving offense.
Why do people go see holiday shows? Here's what the late great playwright Tom Poole had to say. For some reason, raccoons come up.
Gina shares her experiences trying to build a career in the Twin Cities.By Gina Musto
“Thankful: A Theater Lover’s Guide to Empathy”
