We get paid for this?
See this cathartic play here, then help bring it closer to home.
Richard Iglewski aka "Julio" remembered
This Guthrie mainstay was brutally honest, brutally funny, and brilliant.
A writer's resolutions for 2017
Can we be like sea otters and float off together into a bright future?
If you're a theater-maker then every show you see is worthwhile.
Today’s cover: Another leadership transition
MinnesotaPlaylist officially changes ownership on February 1.
Charles Campbell kicks off a series on change in the arts with a look at personal evolution.
An incomplete rundown of the leadership changes in Minnesota theater.
Since he stopped being snooty about the Fringe, a local actor discovers new ways to experience joy, ambition, and failure.
The question of Idealism v. Pragmatism considered, with song.
Responses to Václav Havel's view of the artist's job.
The care we take with writing transitions can contribute to the character of our script.
Learn about the battle to revive the Twin Cities stage combat community.By Adam Levonian
