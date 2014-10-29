MinnesotaPlaylist.com

Richard Iglewski aka "Julio" remembered

This Guthrie mainstay was brutally honest, brutally funny, and brilliant.

A writer's resolutions for 2017

Can we be like sea otters and float off together into a bright future?

Today’s cover: Another leadership transition

MinnesotaPlaylist officially changes ownership on February 1.

Feb
1

Flower Drum Song

“To create something new, we must first love what is old.” Set in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late fifties, Flower Drum Song

Feb
2

Church Basement Ladies in Rise Up, O Men

This sidesplitting, uplifting peek into the lives of the rural Norwegian Lutherans who audiences first fell in love with in 2005 is the sixth …

Feb
3

Laughing Wild

Segue Productions presents

Laughing Wild

by Christopher Durang

directed by Andrew Troth

January …

Feb
3

The Pink Unicorn

How on Gods green earth can you be both a boy and a girl? 

At once hilarious and heartfelt, THE PINK UNICORN is an award-winning solo …

Feb
8

Anna in the Tropics

FEBRUARY 11 - MARCH 12
Tuesday-Saturday 7:30 p.m.
Sunday 2 & 7:30 p.m.

(Previews Feb. 8-10, …

Feb
10

Marie Antoinette

Marie, the young queen of France, lives in a society of extravagance and artifice. But when revolution brews, can the doomed elite help who …

Michelle Myers

Exploring change for the awkward arts zealot: Personal

Charles Campbell kicks off a series on change in the arts with a look at personal evolution.

The big turnover

An incomplete rundown of the leadership changes in Minnesota theater.

Fringe blog (day 5): Change your definitions

Since he stopped being snooty about the Fringe, a local actor discovers new ways to experience joy, ambition, and failure.

How do we change the world?

The question of Idealism v. Pragmatism considered, with song.

The cast of Dear World
Vaclav Havel and St. Wenceslas Statue

The job of the artist

Responses to Václav Havel's view of the artist's job.

Writing transitions

The care we take with writing transitions can contribute to the character of our script.

Max Bunny Sparber

Cullen Arbaugh

Nancy Huisenga

Human combat chess

Fighting for better fighting

Learn about the battle to revive the Twin Cities stage combat community.

By Adam Levonian

Matthew A. Everett

