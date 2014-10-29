MinnesotaPlaylist.com

2016: Limping to a finish

But we did make it, so that's something.

Scene 35: A Christmas-y setting

Becca's guardian angel tries to give her younger self some advice.

Survival mode initiated

Stallone won't be the next NEA chair, but he's probably better than whatever the reality will be.

Is it old? Is it Christmas?

How to find inspiration and tradition in the holidays

Today’s cover: Cold air, warm hearts

An old story with new twists heats up neighborhood.

S Gunter Klaus and the Story Before

Unbearable lightness of holiday theater

We admire its beauty through a picture window and conveniently forget that snow is frozen, has real weight, and can kill you.

"God Help Us, Everyone," a holiday punch

Johnny Midtown designs a holiday punch that ought to keep you in a delusional state of good cheer right up through the next GOP debate.

Santacon 2014 Times Square

Humbug, Bitches

What's it like working backstage at a big holiday show? Well, it doesn't kill you, so it must make you stronger.

What's wrong with best of lists?

What's wrong with end-of-the-year "best of" lists? Bunny Sparber has a few ideas.

A Hanukkah Menorah

Offense: The gift that keeps on giving

If you can't find the right present this holiday season, consider giving offense.

Holiday (show) virgin

Why do people go see holiday shows? Here's what the late great playwright Tom Poole had to say. For some reason, raccoons come up.

Sandra Struthers

Jan
1

2016: P*ssy Grabs of Wrath

Oh boy, 2016, where to begin? What a dumpster fire of medical waste you were! But we made it.  Madde Gibba and Emily Schmidt present their …

Jan
4

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

The Tony® Award Winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny CASH, …

CLASSIFIEDS
Auditions
Jobs + volunteers
Training
Post a classified

CALENDAR
Listings by day
Playlist recommends
Post a show

TALENT
People A-Z
Talent books
Post a profile

MAGAZINE
Archives
Authors
Write for us

BUSINESS DIRECTORY
Post your business

ABOUT US
Advertise
Copyright, submissions
    + reprints
Your privacy
Help
Contact us

Sara Marsh

29
Auditions

52
Classifieds

277
Performers

41
Techs + Designers

“Thankful: A Theater Lover’s Guide to Empathy”

— @HuffPostBlog

Chase Kozak

Backstage at the Vienna Opera House

The problem of the unpaid intern

Gina shares her experiences trying to build a career in the Twin Cities.

By Gina Musto

Nicole Korbisch

Get your photo on Playlist’s homepage

Do you like all those big, beautiful photos on our new homepage? Do you want your headshot, design work or show promo photo up there? Great! Go to the help section to find out more about what kind of photos look best and how you can get promoted.